Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

I noted last Friday the change in tone from the BoJ on rising wages:

Kuroda adding to the Outlook Report's assessment on wage gains may well be just some sort of effort to prop up the JPY . But, it is a notable change from the Bank and is worth paying attention to.+

  • Appropriate to continue monetary easing to support economy for now
  • Most appropriate policy now is to put downward pressure on entire yield curve with YCC
  • Making YCC more flexible is a future policy option but not something to do now
