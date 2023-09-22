Bank of Japan September 2023 Statement
BOJ maintains negative interest rate policy, applies -0.1% rate to financial institutions' accounts at central bank
- Maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- Maintains band around its 10-year JGB yield target at up and down 0.5% each
- Maintains offer to buy 10-year JGB at 1.0% daily through fixed-rate market operations
- Makes no change to forward guidance
- Japan's economy recovering moderately
- Japan's economy likely to continue moderate recovery
- Inflation expectations showing renewed signs of accelerating
- Must watch financial and forex market moves and impact on Japan's economic activity, prices
