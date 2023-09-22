Bank of Japan September 2023 Statement

BOJ maintains negative interest rate policy, applies -0.1% rate to financial institutions' accounts at central bank

Maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

Maintains band around its 10-year JGB yield target at up and down 0.5% each

Maintains offer to buy 10-year JGB at 1.0% daily through fixed-rate market operations

Makes no change to forward guidance

Japan's economy recovering moderately

Japan's economy likely to continue moderate recovery

Inflation expectations showing renewed signs of accelerating

Must watch financial and forex market moves and impact on Japan's economic activity, prices

