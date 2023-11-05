These are the minutes of the September Bank of Japan meeting:

Highlights:

  • members agreed that sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, had not yet come in sight
  • One member said such judgement cannot be made under current circumstances that achievement of 2 % target unforeseeable
  • One member said such judgement cannot be made under current circumstances that achievement of 2 % target unforeseeable
  • Most members said no need to take additional steps on YCC operations as L-t rates relatively stable

Full text:

----

I posted last week on who attends these meetings, the list is long!

boj meeting attendees 06 November 2023