These are the minutes of the September Bank of Japan meeting:
Highlights:
- members agreed that sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, had not yet come in sight
- One member said such judgement cannot be made under current circumstances that achievement of 2 % target unforeseeable
- One member said such judgement cannot be made under current circumstances that achievement of 2 % target unforeseeable
- Most members said no need to take additional steps on YCC operations as L-t rates relatively stable
Full text:
----
I posted last week on who attends these meetings, the list is long!