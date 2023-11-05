These are the minutes of the September Bank of Japan meeting:

Highlights:

members agreed that sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target, accompanied by wage increases, had not yet come in sight

One member said such judgement cannot be made under current circumstances that achievement of 2 % target unforeseeable

Most members said no need to take additional steps on YCC operations as L-t rates relatively stable

Full text:

