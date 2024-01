In the latest outlook report for October last year, the BOJ noted the projection for prices for the fiscal year 2024 to be at around 2.7% to 3.1%. So, to have it be brought lower back to around the 2.5% mark is not exactly a good show of confidence that they are seeing inflation to be more sticky in the year ahead.

This all brings us back to this question here: Can the BOJ beat the inflation clock?