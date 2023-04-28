A Bank of Japan statement saying that governor Ueda will hold a press conference today following the Bank of Japan meeting.

at 0630 GMT

Kuroda held a new conference at 0630 GMT after each meeting too.

Nothing new in this.

Thats 0130 US Eastern time if you're a night owl ;-)

Previews of today's central bank meeting: