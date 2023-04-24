Has BOJ Gov Ueda dismissed any change to YCC at this week's policy meeting? Looks like it
Ueda's comments were posted here:
Ueda was asked what would be the conditions for the Bank of Japan to consider tweaking YCC:
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term forecast 6 mths, 1 year, 1.5 year ahead must be quite strong and close to 2% inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term can't say how the BOJ would specifically tweak YCC
Given that Ueda has consistently said the Bank is forecasting inflation to fall from around September / October this year that seems to indicate no change to YCC at the upcoming meeting (statement is due on April 28).
The yen weekend. USD/JPY ran into a wall at Friday's high - some work to do here:
