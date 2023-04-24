Ueda's comments were posted here:

Ueda was asked what would be the conditions for the Bank of Japan to consider tweaking YCC:

Given that Ueda has consistently said the Bank is forecasting inflation to fall from around September / October this year that seems to indicate no change to YCC at the upcoming meeting (statement is due on April 28).

The yen weekend. USD/JPY ran into a wall at Friday's high - some work to do here:

USDJPY 5 minute candles 24 April 2023 22