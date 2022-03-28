The summary precedes the full minutes of the meeting by many, many weeks.
Link to the doc is here (PDF)
No sign in the summary that the BOJ will be diverting from its ultra-loose monetary policy any time soon.
Headlines via Reuters:
- rising inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term could weigh on overseas economic growth
- worried of risk uncertainty over Ukraine developments could weigh on japan's economy
- rising raw material and food costs, geo-political risks could inflict strong downward pressure on economy
- Japan's consumer inflation likely to accelerate clearly from April, May move around 2% for some time
- inflationary pressure to heighten on improvements in output gap, rising inflation expectations
- consumer inflation likely to hover around 2% in 1st half of fiscal 2022 but may undershoot if commodity prices turn down
- more companies appear to be passing on higher costs to consumers
- surging imported raw material costs unlikely to lead to sustained rise in consumer inflation
- BOJ must maintain monetary easing as japan unlikely to see inflation continuously exceed 2%
- BOJ must focus not on fx, commodity price moves themselves, but how they could affect economy, prices
- BOJ must respond flexibly without hesitation if achievement of 2% inflation comes under threat as rising raw material prices could hurt economy, prices
After the release yen is barely moved. Meanwhile the yield on the 10yr JGB is sticky at 0.25%
