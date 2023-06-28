A few comments on the yen from around the place.

Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute says the Bank of Japan are only going to step in if the yen is about to break through 150:

  • “Although they did it last year, currency intervention is still the last option.”

usdyen weekly 28 June 2023

Weekly candles showing the trend, which is the friend of the Bank of Japan to the extent it has helped nudge inflation higher. Not the sort of inflation the BOJ wants, but if wasn't for bad inflation they might not have any at all.