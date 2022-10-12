kuroda boj

The MOF handles intervention but clues often come from the Bank of Japan and Kuroda is out with a warning:

  • If currency moves are so fast and unidirectional, they're probably cuased by speculation and that would be bad for the economy
  • Yen deprecation may have good impact on macreconomy as a whole, but there are some sectors which are suffering from a weak yen
  • We have to be carefully watching and analyzing the impact of currency movements on the economy
  • Government intervened to short up yen or stop its one-sided moves and it was quite appropriate

It looks like we're going to have a game of chicken in USD/JPY until closer to 150.00. Last up 95 pips to 146.82 and accelerating after PPI and Kuroda.

/JPY