It is desirable for currency to move stably, reflecting fundamentals

Ready to take various easing steps without hesitation as needed, if rirks to Japan's economy materialises

There isn't anything here that hasn't already been said before. But as the BOJ continues to maintain the rhetoric that they are sticking with their ultra easy policy, it will keep the pressure on the yen and the 145.00 handle in USD/JPY is likely to be tested once again.