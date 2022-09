Hopes to support positive economic cycle by maintaining monetary easing

Expects Japan's consumption to increase moderately

Economy is picking up, likely to continue recovering

One day, you get intervention. The next, you get this. It's baffling really. The BOJ will continue to have their work cut out for them if this is going to be the narrative moving forward. USD/JPY is already up another 0.6% to 144.20 on the day, as traders are slowly working their way back towards the 145.00 mark.