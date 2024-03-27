Policy board member Tamura:
- Based on current economic, price outlook, BOJ likely to maintain accomodative monetary conditions for time being
- Will guide monetary policy appropriately in accordance with economic, price, financial developments
- Not there yet to allow market forces to fully drive long-term interest rate moves
- Despite our tweak to monetary policy framework, there are side-effects remaining
- Our monetary easing had some effect in underpinning economic growth
- Japan's economy is showing some signs of weakness but is recovering moderately
- Rises in services prices pushing up overall inflation
- Positive wage-inflation cycle is likely to continue
USD/JPY is showing barely any response.