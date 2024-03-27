Policy board member Tamura:

  • Based on current economic, price outlook, BOJ likely to maintain accomodative monetary conditions for time being
  • Will guide monetary policy appropriately in accordance with economic, price, financial developments
  • Not there yet to allow market forces to fully drive long-term interest rate moves
  • Despite our tweak to monetary policy framework, there are side-effects remaining
  • Our monetary easing had some effect in underpinning economic growth
  • Japan's economy is showing some signs of weakness but is recovering moderately
  • Rises in services prices pushing up overall inflation
  • Positive wage-inflation cycle is likely to continue
USD/JPY is showing barely any response.