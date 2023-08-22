Explained to Kishida the BOJ's July policy decision

Kishida said that he understood the reasoning behind it

Says would prefer to refrain from mentioning what was discussed

But Kishida asked questions on various aspects of the economy, financial developments

Kuroda had met with PM on regular basis, this meeting today was similar

It is definitely a more interesting update/catch up especially after the policy tweak last month. But as mentioned before, most of what the BOJ does will already have to be aligned with the thinking in Tokyo so it's not like Ueda pulled something out of the blue. I reckon they could have touched on yen intervention levels again as well, so that's something to be wary about.