It would be good for the Fed to get to restrictive territory quickly

Too soon to say when the Fed will change the balance sheet drawdown

Unclear how much tightening impact Fed will get from balance sheet cuts

Job market can remain resilient in 2023

Real wage gains have fallen short of inflation increase

Prospects of a US soft landing have increased

Current pricing puts the Feb 1 meeting at 58% for a 25 bps hike and 42% for a larger 50 bps hike. You can imagine that Bullard would prefer the hike faster, even if it doesn't change the terminal rate.