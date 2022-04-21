Chicago Fed president Evans to retire in 2023
Chicago Fed president Charlie Evans has announced that he will retire from the Federal Reserve in early 2023. Evans was slated to be a voting member in that year.
If his slot is not filled by that time, and alternate Fed president will vote. Alternate members in 2023 include Cleveland, Richmond, San Francisco and Atlanta.
Yesterday,
Evans said: I don't see the need for hikes larger than 50 bps Comfortable with path that includes two 50 bps hikes and gets rates to 2.25-2.50% by year end Won't be able to make a judgement on whether pressures are easing until the end of this year inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
His comments are in line with most of the Fed officials. Getting rates to neutral by the end of the year seems to be the path for Fed members.
Feds Bullard raised the potential for 75 basis points. Feds Daly commented today that the Fed members would deliberate on a potential 75 basis point hike, but she also said they would deliberate on a 25 basis point hike. I would expect Evans to fall in line with the consensus between now and the year end.
