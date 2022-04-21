Fed's Evans
Chicago Fed president Evans to retire in 2023

Chicago Fed president Charlie Evans has announced that he will retire from the Federal Reserve in early 2023. Evans was slated to be a voting member in that year.

If his slot is not filled by that time, and alternate Fed president will vote. Alternate members in 2023 include Cleveland, Richmond, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Yesterday, Evans said:

His comments are in line with most of the Fed officials. Getting rates to neutral by the end of the year seems to be the path for Fed members.

Feds Bullard raised the potential for 75 basis points. Feds Daly commented today that the Fed members would deliberate on a potential 75 basis point hike, but she also said they would deliberate on a 25 basis point hike. I would expect Evans to fall in line with the consensus between now and the year end.