This info comes via Chinese Communist Party television (China Central Television), reported by Bloomberg (gated).

In brief:

China said it will set up a system to resolve debt risks of its local governments

The plan was announced after a two-day, closed-door meeting (the Central Financial Work Conference is held every 5 years) to set the priorities for the US$61 trillion (RM290.63 trillion) financial sector

oversight of the financial sector would be boosted

efforts will be made to improve the regulation of property developers and their funds

Sounds good, will much come of it?

