China published financing data for October on Monday, it was a bit of a mixed result. Justin had the data here:

New yuan loans in October came in at 738.4bn CNY

beating the expected 665bn, and well down from September's 2310bn

Total (aggregate) Social Financing came in at 1850bn CNY

barely missing the expected at 1900bn CNY, and also well down from September's 4120bn CNY

The dip for both of these measures in October from September can be attributed to a combination of:

the September result was end-of-quarter which has a tendency to jump

other seasonal factors

both are volatile data series

The 'but' is that there may be more to it than that (i.e. a drying up of borrowing demand), however, given both were within a shade of estimates I'd be dismissing this more dire explanation.