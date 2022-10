China's yuan TWI has hit its lowest since October 15 2021 (info via a Reuters calculation on its value).

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS, a unit of the PBOC) manages the RMB (yuan, CNY) basket - which contains the currencies of 13 of China's major trading.

CFETS index fell to 99.94 today, from 100.19 a day earlier

the index has lost about 2.5% so far this year (the yuan has lost around 11.4% against the USD during the same time)