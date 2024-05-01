Bloomberg cite data compiled by Citi:

the S&P 500 index is implied to move 0.95% on Wednesday ... according to an options strategy known as an at-the-money straddle, where traders buy an equal number of calls and puts with the same strike price and expiration

the last time traders priced in an FOMC-day move this wide was in May 2023

Bloomberg is gated, link is here if you can access it

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s policy decision will be released on Wednesday May 1 at 2 pm US EDT (1800 GMT) with Fed Chair Jerome Powell following up with his press conference at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).

Earlier previews: