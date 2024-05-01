Rick Rieder is BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income.
Recently he reiterated his call for two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year:
Dow Jones / Market Watch (gated) carried remarks from Rieder on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today. In brief:
- "core services inflation is just too high"
- How Powell addresses the potential for rate hikes to deal with sticky inflation will be important, because the market will likely react to that "big question," Rieder told MarketWatch.
- Should Powell sound "hawkish" on Wednesday, the stock market would probably trade down against the backdrop of a jump in Treasury yields
- Rieder said his sense is that Powell doesn't want to raise rates further.
- In Rieder's view, the market has gone ... too far in ... in thinking the Fed might not cut rates at all in 2024. "If the data allows them, I still think [the Fed would] like to get a cut or two in this year," Rieder said.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s policy decision will be released on Wednesday May 1 at 2 pm US EDT (1800 GMT) with Fed Chair Jerome Powell following up with his press conference at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).
