Rick Rieder is BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income.

He spoke in an interview on Bloomberg TV, saying the Fed still has scope to cut Fed Funds twice in 2024, as inflation will slow in the months ahead:

“It’s getting harder for them to do that, but I still think they can,”

Markets are pricing around 40bp of cuts by year-end vs. Rieder's 50bp of cuts forecast.

