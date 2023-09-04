The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold the cash rate unchanged at its meeting on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

The Statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time:

0430 GMT and 10.30 pm US Eastern time (on Monday, 4 September 2023)

I posted a preview earlier:

National Australia Bank also expecting on hold:

widely expected to hold rates at 4.10% for the third consecutive meeting, with nothing in the data flow since the August meeting offering a pretext for deviating from the current ‘wait and see’ approach.

NAB add that:

This will be outgoing RBA Governor Phil Lowe’s last meeting, Michelle Bullock’s steeping into the role from 18 September

Lowe will be speaking publicly as Governor for the final time on Thursday, September 7: