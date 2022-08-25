50 bps rate hike provided more clarity for market participants

ECB not changing assessment regarding terminal rate

Medium-term inflation risks have also increased

Members unanimously supported TPI

There isn't much that we don't already know but as a reminder, there is a sense that the sudden increase by 50 bps in July may have felt a little rushed. Considering the economic circumstances and outlook in Europe ahead of winter, the window is closing for the ECB to keep a more aggressive stance.