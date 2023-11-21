Coming up from the European Central Bank on Tuesday, 21 November are:

0345 GMT / 0845 US Eastern time - Panel participation by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul at Financial and Regulatory Outlook Conference 2023: The New Monetary Order organised by Oliver Wyman

0600 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at high-level public discussion "Inflation kills democracy" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the currency reform in Germany in 1923 organised by the German Ministry of Finance in Berlin, Germany

0715 GMT / 1215 US Eastern time - Lecture by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at International Economic Policy Lecture conference organised by University of Würzburg in Würzburg, Germany

0730 GMT / 1230 US Eastern time - ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno participates in a CNN Portugal conference

The ECB is never dull.