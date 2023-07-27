Prior decision

Main refinancing rate 4.25% vs 4.25% expected

Prior 4.00%

Deposit facility rate 3.75% vs 3.75% expected

Prior 3.50%

Marginal lending facility 4.50%

Prior 4.25%

Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long

Expectation is that inflation will drop further over the remainder of the year

But it will stay above target for an extended period

ECB decides to set the remuneration of minimum reserves at 0%

This is to preserve the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission

ECB stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term

To follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level of interest rates

There is a very subtle change in this passage here by the ECB and that is what is perhaps weighing on the euro. In June, they said that:

"The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary."

In July, now they are saying that:

"The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target."

That's indicative that they may perhaps be done with rate hikes already. EUR/USD is down from around 1.1125 to 1.1100 currently.