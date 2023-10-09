0800 GMT/0400 US Eastern time: ECB vice president Luis de Guindos and Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos to take part in financial meeting in Madrid

0815 GMT/0415 US Eastern time: ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno opens conference with members from the Central Banks of Portuguese-speaking countries

0915 GMT/0515 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Andrea Enria in panel at Annual International Conference 2023 organised CIRSF (Centro de Investigação Regulação e Supervisão Financeira) in Lisbon, Portugal

1100 GMT/0700 US Eastern time: ECB policy maker Klaas Knot speaks at the presentation of the Dutch central bank's bi-annual financial stability report

As a ps. European Central Bank President Lagarde had an interview published over the weekend that was conducted on 2 Octobe:

Is there a risk of a wage-price spiral? We aren’t seeing that for the moment, but we are monitoring it closely.

Link is here for the full text.