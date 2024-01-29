Inflation is decreasing in a sustained manner

Almost all factors that drove prices up have dissipated

Should start cutting rates sooner rather than later, but avoid abrupt moves

No need to wait for wages data in May to make rate decisions

There are no visible second-round effects of wage hikes

This will just serve to feed market hopes of a rate cut in April, which is ~98% priced in currently. The euro is struggling a little on the session, with EUR/CHF in particular down 0.4% to a two-week low of 0.9325 now.