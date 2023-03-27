That is also having an effect on outlook for economic activity, inflation

Those factors have to be taken into account at our next meetings

Financial stability is a necessary prerequisite to ensure price stability goal

The headline remark reads similar to what Powell said last week but considering how they have been preaching that Europe is unaffected by the banking turmoil, it doesn't quite make much sense. That's not to say that there is no spillover impact but I'm guessing that he is just hedging his bets in case something else comes along that stupefies them.