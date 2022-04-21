  • No reason why APP purchases can't end in July
  • Euro area inflation is close to peak, will slow in 2H 2022

That adds to the more hawkish remarks from Kazaks yesterday here. Money markets are now pricing in three 0.25% rate hikes by the ECB this year. The euro is getting a bit of a pop as a result with  EUR/USD  moving up from around 1.0858 to a high of 1.0888. Take note that there are large expiries around 1.0900-05 so that could cap any upside move.

Even though we are getting more hawkish undertones, it is still doubtful that the ECB will act more aggressively but we'll see if more policymakers will come out to prove that notion wrong.