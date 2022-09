Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation

Further interest rate increases will depend on economic data

There's still some time before next month's policy meeting decision on 27 October, so I reckon we might get a better sense of what the ECB wants to do then. Another 75 bps rate hike is plausible as money markets have priced in roughly ~70 bps for both October and December, though rate cuts are already being priced in as well for late next year.