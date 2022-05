There are still two more inflation readings before the July meeting

A 50 bps rate hike isn't off the table

Rate hike will only be on the table in July, not June

The remarks are more of a push to try and tiptoe towards a 50 bps rate hike come July . Yup, he's just gone out to explicitly say that now. It's no surprise given that Knot is one of more hawkish members. That said, this isn't quite a view shared by the overwhelming majority for the time being though.