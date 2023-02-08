ECB Knot
ECB Knot

ECBs Knot is speaking and says:

The EURUSD trade between a swing area between 1.0710 and 1.07243 and near the session lows for the day. A break below would have traders looking toward 1.06909 which is the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 trading range (see posts here). For a technical view of the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and USDCAD at the start of the US session, CLICK HERE.