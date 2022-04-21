>
ECB's Lagarde: Risks to growth are skewed to the downside
ECB's Lagarde: Risks to growth are skewed to the downside
-
Lagarde speaking with Powell on a panel
Adam Button
Thursday, 21/04/2022 | 17:13 GMT-0
21/04/2022 | 17:13 GMT-0
- I wouldn't rule out that Russian oil and gas is sanctioned
- We cannot operate at the same pace and sequence as the Fed
- Inflation is supply driven; half of it is energy
- Core inflation is just 2.9% and 'manageable'
Watch the panel live:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW