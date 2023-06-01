  • We cannot say yet that we are satisfied with the inflation outlook
  • Need to stick with rate hikes until we are sufficiently confident that inflation is on track to return to 2% target in a timely manner
  • Inflation is too high and it is et to remain so for too long
  • Rate hikes are already feeding forcefully into bank lending conditions

A timely message from Lagarde after the euro area inflation data earlier. This just rebuffs the market pricing as highlighted in the post here. EUR/USD is now flattish at around 1.0690 as the dollar's earlier gains are also snuffed out a little on the session.