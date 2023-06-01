- We cannot say yet that we are satisfied with the inflation outlook
- Need to stick with rate hikes until we are sufficiently confident that inflation is on track to return to 2% target in a timely manner
- Inflation is too high and it is et to remain so for too long
- Rate hikes are already feeding forcefully into bank lending conditions
A timely message from Lagarde after the euro area inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term data earlier. This just rebuffs the market pricing as highlighted in the post here. EUR/USD is now flattish at around 1.0690 as the dollar's earlier gains are also snuffed out a little on the session.