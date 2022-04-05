- We have seen different indicators of investor confidence and of consumer confidence come down because, in a war situation, people are nervous
- the reopening of the economy gives some momentum
- Maybe by mid-year we will see the peak in inflation but it depends on the war
- we do think inflation will be a lot lower next year and the year after
- There is a slowdown in the economy, but the economy will still grow this year
- Full interview
The ECB is going to hold tight on its belief that inflation will come down until proven otherwise.