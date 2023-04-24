- Says she thinks core inflation will peak in the next few months but it's not clear that it will happen very soon
- According to most-recent ECB projections, we're not seeing a recession
- Far too early to declare victory on inflation
- Headline inflation is coming down relatively quickly
- We need to see a sustained decline in core inflation that gives us confidence that our measures are starting to work
- The entry of China into the world economy was a key disinflationary factor over the past decades. If that reverses, the effect on inflation could also reverse
The comments are from an interview with Politico and show a very clear effort to keep 50 bps in play. The market is currently pricing in a 64% chance of 25 bps and 36% chance of 50 bps.