ECB board member Isabel Schnabel is speaking in the US, in a panel discussion at 39th Annual National Association for Business Economics' (NABE) Economic Policy Conference, "Orienting Policy for a Polarized World", in Washington, D.C.

Not a lot from her. She did say that the rise in labour costs is possible indicative of second-round effects on inflation.

On the banking sector woes:

at this point it appears as if we have somewhat smaller banking problems than we are seeing in the US

we cannot exclude that banking troubles could have a 'disinflationary effect', which could have monetary policy implications

my suspicion is that the energy impact will to drop out of core inflation quickly

EUR not doing much at all: