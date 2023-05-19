ECBs Schnabel:

wage growth has picked up substantially

as a result there are concerns about second-round facts on inflation

it seems fiscal policy is to expansionary

inflation expectations are stubbornly high

The EURUSD moved back above the 100-day moving average 1.0877 during the Powell comments. However, that may have also been due to the deteriorating talks in Washington which would potentially slow growth. Rates went lower. USD moved lower. Powell did say inflation was too high but he also said that risk is more balanced.

That took the steam out of the EURUSDs move lower and led to the move back higher.