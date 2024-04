European Central Bank policymaker Bostjan Vasle, Slovenia's central bank governor, spoke wtih Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's Spring Meetings.

Says

"We should be much closer to 3% towards the end of the year if everything goes according to plan”

cautioned, though, that he saw "some worrying developments in the Middle East"

ECB's Vasle

Vasle's Governing Council colleague Holzmann highlighted Middle East risks earlier: