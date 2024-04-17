Austrian central bank Governor Holzmann, a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council.
He spoke with CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings.
- “At this stage, I think the biggest threat is geopolitics, because we have seen what’s happened in the Middle East,”
- “As you can imagine, only when a boat is sunk in the [Strait] of Hormuz and you may have a different oil price, and this of course may require us to rethink our strategy,”
- an abrupt rise in oil prices, for example, would constitute a “major, major shock.”
We had indications of a potential June rate cut from ECB policy makers on wedensday:
- ECBs Cipollone: Sees some signs of an economic recovery citing PMI data
- ECBs Nagel: Price pressure in the euro zone could continue for some time
- ECBs Schnabel:Investors expect policymakers to continue to pay attention to act. inflation
- ECBs Centeno: First cut in June is very likely.Number of cuts will depend on incoming data
- ECBs Nagel: A June cut is looking increasingly likely, but there is still some caveats
- ECB Pres. Lagarde: Growth in Europe mediocre. Much slower than the US