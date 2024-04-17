Austrian central bank Governor Holzmann, a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council.

He spoke with CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings.

“At this stage, I think the biggest threat is geopolitics, because we have seen what’s happened in the Middle East,”

“As you can imagine, only when a boat is sunk in the [Strait] of Hormuz and you may have a different oil price, and this of course may require us to rethink our strategy,”

an abrupt rise in oil prices, for example, would constitute a “major, major shock.”

We had indications of a potential June rate cut from ECB policy makers on wedensday: