There is no recession in Europe

We are lifting the foot from the accelerator without stepping on the break (regarding inflation response)

Other central banks are taking much harder line on response to inflation

There is no automatic function that will lead to lifting rates

ECB will take as much time as necessary to examine any rate hike decision

The ECB decided to take a step towards added rate hike flexibility by scheduling the end of asset purchases in Q3 yesterday. But Villeroy's remarks above doesn't sound like someone who is too interested in pushing for rate hikes too strongly.