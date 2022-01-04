- Inflation close to peaking in France and eurozone
- Supply difficulties and energy pressures should gradually subside over the course of the year
- We remain confident that economic effects of France's fifth covid wave will be 'relatively limited'
France reported 300,000 covid cases today. I have to imagine there will be a hit from that but everyone is trying to look beyond it and a quick peak, like in South Africa. Hopefully that's the case.
A bigger concern in the long term will be inflation. I have to imagine that price hikes from energy and natural gas get pushed through the supply chain, though there may be offsets elsewhere.