Inflation close to peaking in France and eurozone

Supply difficulties and energy pressures should gradually subside over the course of the year

We remain confident that economic effects of France's fifth covid wave will be 'relatively limited'

France reported 300,000 covid cases today. I have to imagine there will be a hit from that but everyone is trying to look beyond it and a quick peak, like in South Africa. Hopefully that's the case.

A bigger concern in the long term will be inflation. I have to imagine that price hikes from energy and natural gas get pushed through the supply chain, though there may be offsets elsewhere.