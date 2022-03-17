Visco
  • I strongly believe that monetary policy isn't behind the curve
  • There's a clear an unexpected supply shock from the Ukraine war
  • There are good reasons to believe inflation will progressively converge to 2%
  • Administered prices for a short period would not be a bad idea
  • ECB projections are already obsolete
  • Outlook has severely worsened since the projections' cut-off date

I get more bearish on the long-term future of Europe by the day. High  inflation  there would doom fiscal budgets in the Eurozone.

I can't believe this guy is talking saying they're not behind the curve and talking about price controls at the same time.