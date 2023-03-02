ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch and Governor of the National Bank of Belgium.

The European Central Bank have published his remarks as they were embargoed until Friday.

"If the core inflation would remain at the level we see today in Europe of above 5%, and if we don't get clear signals that core inflation is going down, we will have to do more"

"For me, looking at rates of 4% would not be excluded,"

"But I want to insist I won't make any judgment on where the rates would have to go without seeing the developments of core inflation."

The ECB raised its deposit rate by 50 basis points in February to 2.50%

The Bank has flagged another +50bp rate hike at the March 16 meeting. President Lagarde spoke Thursday:

Markets are pricing in another 50 basis-point hike by the ECB on May 4 and a peak around 4% by the end of 2023.