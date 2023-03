Inflation has slowed in the last three months but risen a bit in February

We are sure prices will go down but inflation is still too high

Bringing down inflation will take some time

This is mainly just to reaffirm her previous remarks. For now, the ECB is standing firm on the message that March will be a 50 bps rate hike and what comes after could be a similar move or perhaps a 25 bps one, but they won't give anything away just yet.