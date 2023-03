We will have to stay at higher levels for a period of longer

Future rate path will be data-dependent

We have to use all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down

She's not really giving anything away but after the higher inflation data this week, euro area bond yields will continue to stay buoyed so long as the communique remains as it is. 10-year German bond yields are up 4 bps now to 2.754% in European morning trade.