It’s not like I love hiking rates, I'm not a fetishist

But inflation numbers are not going in the right direction yet

Waiting on wage growth and core inflation to cool before reaching the point of pausing

This is just consistent with the view that there is going to be more rate hikes to follow by the ECB. The headline remark basically reads that they are not ruling out a 50 bps rate hike in May, at least for the time being.