Coming up on today's agenda in Asia:

2130 GMT / 1730 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "An Update From the Federal Reserve" before the South Franklin Circle Dialogues Series

2315 GMT / 1915 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in fireside chat before the Institute for International Finance (IIF) Global Outlook Forum

The data focus is on the Australian jobs report from March, which is expected to show a slowing in employment growth from an unusually strong result in February, and a higher unemployment rate. The labour market is loosening. An UAD response to the data will likely be fleeting with eyese on global developments. The RBA rate hike cycle is over and the Bank appears to be on hold until much later int the year.