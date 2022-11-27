Due from 10am local time, which is 2300 GMT, RBA Governor Lowe is speaking.

The next RBA meeting is December 6. A +25bp rate hike is expected. The RBA has recently stepped down from its series of +50bp rate hikes despite the latest data on inflation showing its still surging higher. The RBA had switched to a greater degree of data-dependence but this has been shelved as they fall-back on their forecasting skills (the less said about the quality of these the better) and a "wait and see" approach on how economic data respond to higher rates.

Also on the agenda today, and also from Australia: