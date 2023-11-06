The RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 2230 US Eastern time and 0330 GMT.

Earlier previews:

Analyst expectations are (nearly) unanimous that the Bank will hike its cash rate by 25bp but market pricing is not nearly so certain. I'll have more to come on this separately.

Also on the docket is trade data from China. Exports have been falling y/y more slowly over the previous two months of data and this is expected to continue in the October figures due today.

